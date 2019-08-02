FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Buckingham Research

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective upped by Buckingham Research from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.62.

FMC traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $85.92. 1,008,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. FMC has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,630,000 after acquiring an additional 128,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,447,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

