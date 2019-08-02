FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Nomura

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by Nomura from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.62.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,518. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.