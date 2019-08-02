Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FORR stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,850. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $908.39 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,236.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 27.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

