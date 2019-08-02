Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.25 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.89.

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 6,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,124. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

