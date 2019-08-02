Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $26,713,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 42.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,783,000 after acquiring an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Forward Air by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

