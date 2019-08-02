Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.33.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. 201,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,993.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,865 shares of company stock worth $8,055,306. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,126,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,545,000 after acquiring an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

