Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $90.78.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

