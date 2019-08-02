Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 120,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 32,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,918. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

