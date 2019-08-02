Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 16,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,277. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

