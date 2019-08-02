Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 360,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,483. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 107,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 100,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.