Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FRHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,572. Freedom has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Freedom alerts:

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.