Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €57.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €57.90 ($67.33) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.60 ($68.14).

Shares of FRE stock traded down €1.11 ($1.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €44.68 ($51.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,734,635 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €46.68. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

