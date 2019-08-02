Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

FDP stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 2,207 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $64,819.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $96,386. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

