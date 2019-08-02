Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,011.80

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,011.80 and traded as low as $913.00. Frontier Developments shares last traded at $928.00, with a volume of 44,176 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,457.17 ($19.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,007.96.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

