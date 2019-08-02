FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.75. 53,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,848. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.98.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,036.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,976. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.