Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €32.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.87 ($45.20).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €32.60 ($37.91). 253,014 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.