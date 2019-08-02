Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,241. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.01% of Fuel Tech worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.