FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

FullNet Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:FULO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. The company offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand; backbone services to private label Internet services providers and businesses; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; voice and data solutions; and traditional telephone services.

