FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intevac, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Intevac in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intevac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,411 shares in the company, valued at $442,313.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

