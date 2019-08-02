FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Reduced by B. Riley

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE TREX opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,876.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,418 shares of company stock worth $5,450,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

