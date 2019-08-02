Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.42. Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 553 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.