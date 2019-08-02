GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

