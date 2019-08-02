Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) has been assigned a $16.00 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

GTX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,765. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 829,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $7,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,474,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

