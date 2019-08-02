Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Gartner by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 29,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 61,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.61. 1,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

