General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Electric's shares have outperformed its industry year to date. In second-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 41.7%. In the quarters ahead, it believes that it will gain from its portfolio restructuring program, digital business, efforts to reduce leverage, commercial presence internationally and improvement in segmental business. Its adjusted earnings per share in 2019 are predicted to be 55-65 cents per share, higher than the previously stated 50-60 cents. Healthy business in Aviation, Healthcare and Renewable Energy segments as well as steps to improve the Power segment will be boon. Projections for organic sales for Industrial have been raised. Also, the company believes that it is on track to dispose of GE Capital’s assets worth roughly $10 billion in 2019 as well as improve its liquidity position.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of GE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 38,444,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073,660. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

