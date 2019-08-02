General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.97. General Finance shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 174 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the first quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of General Finance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in General Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Finance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

