General Moly (TSE:GMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 19439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46.

About General Moly (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

