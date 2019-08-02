General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 355,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,749. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

Get General Motors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.