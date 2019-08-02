Genesis Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $590,152.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00017681 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $590,152.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00272735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01414182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00113136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.