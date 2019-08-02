Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) PT Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genworth MI Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.

Shares of TSE MIC traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 360,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,493. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.3000006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.95, for a total transaction of C$268,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at C$877,258.40.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

