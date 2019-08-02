Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

GIL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. 13,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

