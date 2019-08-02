Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $3,601,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

