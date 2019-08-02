Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. 219,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.26. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,601,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 249.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

