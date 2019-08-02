GINcoin Price Hits $0.0443 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market cap of $295,859.00 and approximately $23,577.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,408.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.38 or 0.02079624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00906037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.03103998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.00799317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00637225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00168137 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,676,027 coins and its circulating supply is 6,676,017 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

