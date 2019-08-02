Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLAD. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Gladstone Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $279.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

