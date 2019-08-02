Glen L. Stiteley Buys 1,194 Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) insider Glen L. Stiteley bought 1,194 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $21,969.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,531 shares in the company, valued at $175,370.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICBK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,882. County Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in County Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in County Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in County Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 94,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

