Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23,571.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $217.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

