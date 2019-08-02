Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9,575.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 145,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 144,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

