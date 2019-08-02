Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 909 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,271.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,452 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $294.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.