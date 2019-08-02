Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.