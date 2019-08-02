Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,317,000 after buying an additional 1,616,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $103,863,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 690,823 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,787,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,697,000 after buying an additional 322,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.