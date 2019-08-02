Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $49.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68.

