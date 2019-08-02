Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $436,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,527 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,288,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $144.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

