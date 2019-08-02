Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $543,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,367.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 207,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

