Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 5,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,061,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,263,000.

ITE opened at $62.02 on Friday. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47.

