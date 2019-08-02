Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, 1,082,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,005,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 13,356,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 931,161 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

