Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.37) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.69 ($18.24).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.75 ($15.99) on Tuesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.64.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

