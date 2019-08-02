Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $75.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.