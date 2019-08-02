Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,792.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.75. 798,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,937. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC set a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.