Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €23.60 ($27.44) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.08 ($29.16).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €25.00 ($29.07). 2,483,641 shares of the stock traded hands. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.14.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.